New rules for International passengers in India, Air Suvidha forms cancelled

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that the self-declaration form that had to be filled in by incoming international passengers on the Air Suvidha portal, has now been removed.

The passengers will also not submit a negative Covid-19 RT PCR report.

The revised guidelines for international arrivals will be effective from November 22, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A notice from the Civil Aviation ministry read, “In the light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals”.

Last week, the Ministry of Civil Aviation removed penalties for not masking during air travel.

As per the revised Guidelines, “all travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country, if planning for travel”.

During travel, in-flight announcement about the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights, travel and at all points of entry.

“Any passenger having symptoms of Covid-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment,” said the revised guidelines.

On arrival, de-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility in case any symptoms suggestive on arrival.