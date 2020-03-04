Bhubaneswar: The emergence of new 1000 rupees note has surfaced on social media platforms. Media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook have carried the news.

Netizens were quite confused when they heard about the new currency circular.

On cross-checking the facts about the new currency, the media found out the truth.

The RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had himself confirmed in his tweet that there are no plans of introducing 1000 rupees notes.

The RBI governor signature was replaced by Mahatma Gandhi’s signature. The date mentioned on the note was of 2017 and not of 2020.

Cross-checking revealed that it was way back in 2017 when a picture of new 1000 rupees denomination surfaced. Interestingly the notes were just an artists imagination.