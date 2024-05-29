New Regulation Targets Sugar in Foods and Drinks: ICMR

The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and Indian and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have recommended sugar content limits for packaged foods and beverages. A report says, this is the first time such a recommendation has been made. The new guidelines could affect a wide range of products, including branded soft drinks, juices , cookies, ice cream and cereals. These guidelines, created by a team of experts, suggest strict limits on added and total sugars.

Industry response to new sugar guidelines

The new sugar content guidelines were reportedly not developed in consultation with major packaged food and beverage companies. These companies plan to jointly approach the ICMR and NIN within 10 days regarding this issue. Executives from these firms have labelled the new guidelines as impractical, expressing concerns that if it enforced, most companies will need to alter their product formulations. The proposed limits for solid foods are about 5% of energy from added sugar and not more than 10% from total sugar. For beverages , the limits are about 10% of energy from added sugar and not more than 30% from total sugar, which includes naturally present sugars in fruit juices and milk. This shift focuses on reducing sugar intake rather than just calories, marking the first major revision in 13 years.

Sugar content controversy in popular products

This development comes after reports of added sugar in products like Cerelac and Bournvita. A swiss investigative organization found that Nestle added sugar, either as sucrose or honey, to samples of Nido and Cerelac, both infant food products. In December 2023, Bournvita reduced its sugar content to 32.2 grams per 100 grams. This change came eight months after an influencer highlighted the high sugar content in Cadbury’s Bournvita “health drinks”. This sparked a wider debate on social media about the high sugar content in popular products. Recall, the government recently requested e – commerce websites to remove Bournvita from their” healthy drinks” section.

Raising Awareness

Revant Himatsingka, known as “Foodpharmer”, has launched launched an initiative called “Label Padhega India” to encourage people to read the labels of everybody packaged foods. The new guidelines by Nin-ICMR aim to reduce sugar consumption and promote healthier eating habits. While there are concerns from the food industry, the move has sparked a necessary conversation about the impact of sugar on health.

