New Income Tax Slab Rates Announced: What Changes for Taxpayers

The Union Budget has announced the new income tax slab rates, bringing clarity and relief for salaried individuals and middle-income taxpayers. The government has continued its push toward a simpler and more predictable tax structure, with the new tax regime remaining the default option.

The revised slabs aim to reduce confusion around deductions and make tax planning easier for individuals who prefer straightforward calculations over multiple exemptions.

What Are the New Tax Slab Rates?

Under the new tax regime, income will be taxed based on the following slabs:

Income up to ₹4 lakh – No tax

₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh – 5%

₹8 lakh to ₹12 lakh – 10%

₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh – 15%

₹16 lakh to ₹20 lakh – 20%

₹20 lakh to ₹24 lakh – 25%

Above ₹24 lakh – 30%

These rates apply to individuals who opt for the new tax regime, which offers lower tax rates but fewer deductions.

Big Relief for Middle-Income Earners

One of the biggest takeaways from the announcement is that income up to ₹12 lakh can effectively be tax-free due to the enhanced tax rebate. For salaried taxpayers, the benefit increases further after considering the standard deduction, reducing overall tax liability significantly.

This move is expected to leave more money in the hands of taxpayers, boosting household spending and savings.

Old vs New Tax Regime: What Should You Choose?

While the new tax regime is now the default option, taxpayers still have the choice to opt for the old tax regime if they rely heavily on deductions such as:

Section 80C investments

Health insurance premiums

Home loan interest

The decision depends on individual income structure and investment habits. Those who prefer simplicity may find the new regime more attractive, while others may continue with the old system.

What This Means Going Forward

The announcement signals the government’s intention to simplify income tax compliance and encourage voluntary participation in the tax system. With fewer exemptions and clearer slabs, filing returns is expected to become faster and less complicated.

For taxpayers, the focus now shifts from tax-saving instruments to better financial planning and spending decisions.