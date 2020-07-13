The Civil Aviation Ministry of India has issued a fresh set of guidelines for its travellers. The set of guidelines are for self-declaration forms which the passengers have to fill before boarding on the flight.

According to the Aviation Ministry, any passenger who wishes to travel by air would have to submit a self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for Covid-19 three weeks prior to the departure.

The Ministry in its earlier notification released on May 21 had said that all passengers should test negative for COVID-19 in at least two months before the departure of the flight.

The Civil Aviation Ministry made a revision in its norms after the recent recovery rate of people from Influenza. The recovery in India presently stands at 63 percent.

More than 8 lakh people In India, have tested positive for Coronavirus. Around 5.15 lakh have recovered, while many people are still under the recovery process published the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, the services of domestic flights have resumed operations from May 25, while the International flights remain grounded.