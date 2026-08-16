New dress code for Ram Mandir priests in Ayodhya

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Ayodhya: A new dress code has been implemented for priests serving at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, they are required to wear traditional yellow upper garments while conducting prayers and religious ceremonies.

The new rule was implemented from the second shift of temple rituals and has already brought visible uniformity to the appearance of priests performing worship at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

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Under the guidelines, priests conducting daily pujas, aartis and other religious rituals will wear unstitched yellow uttariya (upper cloth), in line with Vaishnav traditions and the Ramanandacharya lineage followed at the temple.

Officials associated with the temple believe the standardised attire will strengthen religious decorum and reinforce the spiritual identity of the priests who play a central role in the temple’s worship system.