New Delhi: Man Stabbed to Death Near Shastri Park Fish Market, Delhi Police Launch Investigation

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New Delhi: The Delhi Police reached the fish market area of Shastri Park on Thursday following reports of a man being allegedly stabbed during the early hours. The victim was found near the Buland Masjid area with critical injuries and was immediately moved to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

According to the Team of PS Shastri Park. “Today, on 07.05.2026, at around 1:30 AM, information regarding a stabbing incident was received at PS Shastri Park. When the police team reached near Fish Market, Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi, they found Fakruddin in an injured condition with stab wounds. His family members took him to JPC Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him brought dead.”

The Delhi Police further informed that in this regard, an FIR under Section 103(1) BNS was registered at PS Shastri Park, and an investigation was initiated. The forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected relevant evidence.

The police team worked continuously on the case, gathered important clues, and arrested the accused involved in the murder. The arrested accused has been identified as Mohsin.

The police informed that during sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had an ongoing dispute with the deceased. Detailed verification further revealed that the accused Mohsin was previously involved in seven criminal cases related to assault, theft, and robbery.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident, Delhi police informed about an incident which was reported from the Sarai Rohilla police station area in North Delhi, in which a man and his brother-in-law were allegedly stabbed.

According to officials, both injured persons were admitted to RML Hospital for treatment but succumbed to their injuries last night.

“Investigation is in progress, and all angles are being examined,” Delhi Police said.

(ANI)

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