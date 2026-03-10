New Delhi: Man shot near Madangir Bhumiya Mandir in Ambedkar Nagar

Advertisement

New Delhi: A man was shot in Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area near Madangir Bhumiya Mandir in the late hours of Monday.

According to a resident, the victim, identified as Nikhil, was shot between 8.30 pm and 9 pm and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“We came to know that Nikhil has been shot and has been taken to the hospital,” resident Bhushan Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said Nikhil runs a chicken shop in the area and lives with his family. “His father passed away in January, while his mother had died earlier. He has a sister, and they live in a joint family,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)