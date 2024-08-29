New crèche in Supreme Court of India inaugurated by CJI DY Chandrachud

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud inaugurated a crèche in the Supreme Court, said reports in this regard on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told ANI, “We have a large number of young lawyers who come here every day to work. We have a staff of almost 2500 members. The earlier creche was about 198m². This creche is 450 m².”

Reports said that, the new crèche in the Supreme Court can accommodate about 100 children of lawyers and the staff.

The CJI further said that, “The idea is to create a safe, very appealing environment. We have a play area, feeding area, sleeping area and a dining area for the young children. This is to encourage more women lawyers to participate in the legal profession without any uncertainty about the safety of their children.”

“I hope other organizations take the cue from us and create these facilities because this is a way we can encourage more women to come into the workplace and create safe working conditions for the children.” said the CJI as he signed off.