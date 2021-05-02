New chapter in DMK’s history to begin, says Stalin

By IANS
Chennai: MK Stalin campaigned in his constituency for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election in chennai (Photo: IANS)

Chennai: With his DMK coasting towards victory in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls on its own as it leads in 119 seats and allies further beef up the tally, party President M.K. Stalin on Sunday said “a new chapter is set to begin in the organisation’s history”.

In a statement issued here, Stalin also said that going by the leading position of the DMK-led alliance in majority of the constituencies, it is clear that the party will form the next government.

He also urged the party’s counting agents in the vote-counting centres to be alert and not to come out till counting ends.

Stalin also asked the party agents in counting centres to inform the headquarters if there is an inordinate delay in issuance of the certificate of victory to the candidates.

As per the Election Commission, the DMK is leading in 119 seats on its own.

If the trend continues till the end, then it will have the majority on its own to form the next government.

To get a simple majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a party should win 118 seats.

(IANS) 

