Covid-19 cases in India
New 93,337 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 53 Lakh Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Covid-19 cases in India crosses 53 lakh mark on Saturday.  93,337 fresh cases were recorded during the last 24 hours whereas the death count was 1,247.

The total case of Coronavirus stands at 53,08,015 while 10,13,964 active cases were recorded till day. The cured cases stands at 42,08,432. The total death figures stood at 85,619 according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

India is the second worse country in the world after in the world. USA remains the most affected country in the world with  69,25,941 cases till date. Brazil remains the third worst country to be affected in the world with 44,97,434.

