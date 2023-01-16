Nepal Plane Crash: Black Box of Airlines Found

Nepal: In the latest development in the Nepal plane crash, a black box of the Yeti Airlines plane has been found, informed Sher Bath Thakur, an airport official in Kathmandu.

An ATR 72 aircraft of Yeti Airlines that took off for Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed at Nayagaun at around 10.30 a.m, killing all 72 people including 68 passengers and 4 crew members on board.

A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far by the rescuers from the debris of the ill-fated Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday.

The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, according to Yeti Airlines.

Among the passengers were three infants, three children and 62 adults.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, the deceased passengers included 53 Nepali citizens, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish, one Australian, among others.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu said the search of the remaining four bodies was underway at the site of the crash.

Of the 68 bodies which got charred by the fire, 12 have been identified.

After identifying the bodies, the process of handing them over to their family will begin, officials said.

According to Kaski Police Chief Superintendent Ajay KC, the bodies of 64 victims have been taken to the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences in the city of Pokhara.

Four Armed Police Force personnel have deployed in the cliff of Seti River to find the bodies of four others.

The government has also directed that every domestic airline’s aircraft undergo rigorous inspections before taking a flight.