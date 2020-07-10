Ban On News Channels
Nepal Government Bans All Indian News Channels Except DD News

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Nepal has banned all Indian news channels, except DD News, for alleged propaganda against the country.

Reports say that Nepal cable operators have stopped getting signals of Indian news channels.

Nepal government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada said: “We request all not to disseminate news that infringes sovereignty and self-respect of Nepalis. This includes the media of neighbouring countries. We might seek both political and legal remedies.”

Earlier, Nepal has amended its map which shows some Indian territory as part of it.

Nepal’s parliament on June 13 adopted unanimously the Constitution Amendment Bill, paving the way for accommodating the updated political-administrative map, which includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, in its symbol.

(Inputs from IANS)

