Nepal floods trigger alert in UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand

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New Delhi: A devastating flash floods in Nepal has triggered alert for flood in India in parts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Authorities are monitoring the Gandak River for one day due to the alert.

As per reports, disaster-response agencies are on standby and are keeping a close watch on water levels at the Valmikinagar Barrage in Bihar. Vulnerable districts along the Gandak basin have been alerted about the possibility of rising water levels.

Alert has also been alarmed for Uttar Pradesh in areas like Maharajganj and Kushinagar. They are also being monitored because of their proximity to the river system.

Furthermore, rescue agencies are kept ready to respond to any emergency operations and local administration are taking care of the low-lying and flood-prone areas.

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The residents of the alerted regions are asked to stay prepared for any situation and avoid getting out if any flood occurs. They are asked to follow the instructions given to them.

The alert comes after severe flash floods in Nepal caused widespread destruction and left several people dead or missing.

More details are awaited.