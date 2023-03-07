Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Chief Minister of Nagaland for fifth time

Kohima: Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)’s Neiphiu Rio took oath as Chief Ministers of Nagaland today for the fifth term.

The 72-year-old politician was administered the oath of secrecy by Governor La Ganesan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP president J.P. Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present at the oath-taking ceremony in Kohima.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Nagaland.

Nine other MLAs – G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimomi, KG Kenye, P Paiwang Konyak, Metsubo Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, CL John, Salhoutuonuo Kruse and P Bashangmongba – also took oath as ministers in the Nagaland cabinet.

The NDPP-BJP coalition won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly.