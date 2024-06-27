NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests two from Bihar’s Patna

New-Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar. They have been arrested from Patna in Bihar.

Both the accused have been produced in the court.

On Monday, the Bihar government issued a notification regarding handing over the NEET-UG paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) Examination on May 5, 2024, in OMR (pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported. For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation,” the government said.