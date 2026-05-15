NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21 after exam cancellation over paper leak
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has declared that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21.
Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has declared that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, 2026.
The agency revealed the fresh examination dates via a post on it’s official X handle. The post reads, “National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.”
The agency further stated that the decision to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, has been taken with the approval of the Government of India.
This has brought relief to over 22 lakh medical aspirants who were in a state of uncertainty after the examination which was to be held on May 3, got cancelled on May 12 over paper leak allegations.