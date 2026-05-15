NEET UG 2026 re-exam to be held on June 21 after exam cancellation over paper leak

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Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday has declared that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, 2026.

The agency revealed the fresh examination dates via a post on it’s official X handle. The post reads, “National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026.”

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The agency further stated that the decision to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21, has been taken with the approval of the Government of India.

This has brought relief to over 22 lakh medical aspirants who were in a state of uncertainty after the examination which was to be held on May 3, got cancelled on May 12 over paper leak allegations.