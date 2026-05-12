NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: CBI launches nationwide investigation after registering FIR

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New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today registered an FIR and launched a nationwide investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

Based on a written complaint received from Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, CBI has registered a FIR regarding the alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026 Exam for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, theft and destruction of evidence under BNS, offences under Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024.

It is mentioned in the complaint that the NEET UG – 2026 Examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 03.05.2026. It has further been alleged that the NTA received a complaint and input regarding reported circulation of some documents pertaining to the NEET (UG) – 2026 Examination were circulated unauthorizedly prior to the conduct of the examination.

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The allegations indicate a possible compromise of the sanctity and integrity of the examination process. The CBI has taken up the matter for a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged irregularities, as well as the involvement of individuals and entities connected therewith.

This apart, Special CBI teams have been formed and dispatched to various locations for investigation, said sources adding that the central agency is committed to thorough investigation in the matter to identify the culprits in the case.