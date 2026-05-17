NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case update: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare granted 14 days custody to CBI

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New Delhi: Manisha Gurunath Mandhare has been granted 14 days of custody to CBI. This comes following her appearance in front of the CBI Judge at the Rouse Avenue court, New Delhi today.

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare is a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, and was arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the CBI.

She also received the money from students but it is yet to be investigated.

Defence counsel opposed the remand application, saying that nothing had been recovered from the house of the accused. She has joined the investigation 2 times. She was in custody for 3 days. She was apprehended at a hotel in Mathura.

As per ANI reports, she was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

She reportedly conducted special coaching classes at her residence; she disclosed questions of that subject, also allowed the students to note down the questions in their notebook for future reference.

The majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026 Examination that was conducted on May 3.

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In the last 24 hours, CBI also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

So far, nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into a seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation.

The other two accused, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking a transit remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

Till now sources who leaked chemistry and biology paper leakage has been revealed and actions are being taken against them.

Further investigation into this case is underway with the special teams.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case | CBI brought the accused Manisha Mandhare to the Rouse Avenue court to produce her before the CBI Judge. A key accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation… pic.twitter.com/ezqrdVcSZd — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026