NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case: CBI takes Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar under 10 days custody

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New Delhi: Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, director of Renukai Chemistry Classes has been arrested and this is the 10th arrest in the NEET UG 2026 Paper leak case today.

CBI officially informed about the arrest of Motegaonkar rom his residence at Omkar Residency in the Shivnagar area of Latur. It is being said that National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test papers were found on his phone.

He reportedly received the papers ten days before the examination. He distributed the questions and answers to several students.

According to reports, his phone has been sent for forensic examination. His crime was not revealed in Maharashtra but in Rajasthan when a student showed a guess paper to his coach, and when he checked on the questions with the actual NEET paper. On examining it was learned that 45 chemistry questions and 90 biology questions in the documents matched the original paper.

The teacher of that student official mailed regarding this act, which triggered a formal investigation.

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As per ANI reports, Shivraj has been sought for 10 days custody under CBI for interrogation. Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar is the director of Renukai Chemistry Classes which is one of Maharashtra’s most prominent medical and engineering entrance-test coaching chains.

Yesterday, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare was granted 14 days of custody to CBI. This comes following her appearance in front of the CBI Judge at the Rouse Avenue court, New Delhi today.

This marks the 10th arrest in the matter from several parts of the country such as Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into a seven-day police custody remand for detailed interrogation.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.