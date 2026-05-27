NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case: CBI arrests two more accused, marks 13 arrest in the case

Advertisement

New Delhi: CBI has arrested two more accused in NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case today taking the total number of arrests to 13.

Arrested accused, Dr Manoj Shirure, is a Latur-based doctor. He played a key role in facilitating three students including the son of an accused coaching centre owner in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni, ANI reports.

Another arrested accused is Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who is a physics faculty at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre. He got the leaked Physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Exam from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar.

Advertisement

As per reports, CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. The seized mobile phones and laptops are being analysed in details.

Investigation to reveal the chain and the conspiracy is underway.

More details are awaited.