NEET-UG 2026 cancelled after Rajasthan paper leak, CBI probe ordered

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New-Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled NEET UG exam 2026 over allegations of paper leak which was conducted on May 3.

The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

The agency will investigate how the alleged ‘guess paper’ circulated before the exam and whether organised malpractice was involved. NTA has said it will fully cooperate by sharing all records, data, and materials required for the probe.

In an official statement issued in continuation of its May 10 press release, the NTA said it had referred the matter under consideration to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action to ensure the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the agency said.

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In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

NEET UG 2026 was held on Sunday, May 3 and reports of possible paper leak has surfaced from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has launched a detailed investigation into claims of NEET paper leak.

NTA confirmed that NEET UG 2026 will be conducted again, with fresh dates to be announced soon through official channels.