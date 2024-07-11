NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case: Supreme Court posts hearing on July 18

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the case relating to a batch of petitions alleging irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG examination on July 18.

A Bench presided over by CJI, DY Chandrachud, suggested taking up the issue for hearing on Friday at the top of the list.

The petitioner’s side suggested listing the matter for coming Monday as they were served affidavits filed by the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday night.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (July 11) filed its investigation report in the Supreme Court in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case. As per the information, the CBI report was submitted in a sealed cover at around 9:45 am.

In its latest affidavit, the Centre told the top court that the data analysis conducted by IIT-Madras shows that there is neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted, leading to abnormal scores in NEET-UG examination held on May 5 this year.

“There is an overall increase in the marks obtained by students, specifically in the range of 550 to 720. This increase is seen across the cities and centres. This is attributed to 25 per cent reduction in syllabus,” said the Centre, adding that candidates obtaining such high marks were spread across multiple cities and multiple centres, indicating very “less likelihood of malpractice.”

After a comprehensive data analysis using the parameters like marks distribution, city-wise and centre-wise rank distribution and candidates spread over marks-range, experts of IIT-Madras opined “no abnormality”, the affidavit said.