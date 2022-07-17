NEET UG 2022 exam to be held today, check reporting time, and other details

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) will be held for all the registered candidates in and outside India today, on July 17, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted the National Testing Agency (NTA) for nearly 18 lakh candidates across the country. Candidates can check more details on the official websites – neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2022 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm for all candidates and there is no other slot. The exam will be held in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. The rules and exam day guidelines for NEET 2022 remain same for students in and outside India. The exam will be conducted in 24 centers in Odisha today.

Candidates need to wear Mask, and take only their Aadhar card and Admit card inside the examination hall.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

NEET UG 2022: Reporting Time

As per the Agency, candidates will be allowed inside the hall by 1:15 PM. All instructions will be given from 1:20 to 1:45 PM. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM.

If the exam candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time mentioned in their admit cards.