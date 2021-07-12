NEET (UG) 2021: Exam Date Announced; Check Details Here

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on his Tweeter handle on Monday.

The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA websites, he also said.

The tweet said, “NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s).”

The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s). — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 12, 2021

In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020.

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured.