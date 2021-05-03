New Delhi: The NEET-PG exam has been postponed by Prime Minister’s Office for at least four months in view of the rising Covid cases in India. The exam will not be held before August 31 2021.

After the announcement of exam date, students will be given atleast one month of time before it is conducted.

PM Modi has taken many important decisions which will significantly boost availability of medical personnel in Covid duty.

It has been decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty as part of the Internship.

At the same time, the services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of faculty. The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined.

B.Sc./GNM qualified nurses may be utilized in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses.

The individuals providing services in Covid management will be given priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete minimum of 100 days of Covid duty.

The medical students/professionals sought to be engaged in Covid related work will be suitably vaccinated. All Health professionals thus engaged will be covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid-19.

All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of Covid duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman from Government of India.

The state governments can make available additional health professionals engaged through this process to private Covid Hospitals as well in surge areas.

The vacant posts of doctors, nurses, allied professionals and other healthcare staff in Health and Medical departments be filled through accelerated processes within 45 days through contractual appointments, based on National Health Mission (NHM) norms.

The States/ UTs have been requested to consider the above incentives to maximize manpower availability.