NEET-PG Entrance Exam scheduled to be held tomorrow postponed

New Delhi: The NEET-PG Entrance Examination that was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) has reportedly been postponed.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest: the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

As per reports, taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.