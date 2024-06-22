NEET-PG Entrance Exam scheduled to be held tomorrow postponed

Nation
By Himanshu 0
NEET-PG Entrance Exam postponed

New Delhi: The NEET-PG Entrance Examination that was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) has reportedly been postponed.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest: the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

As per reports, taking into consideration, the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination for medical students.

Also read: NEET row: High-level committee formed under ex-ISRO chief for smooth conduct of exams

 
