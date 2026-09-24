NEET PG 2026 Results Out, Can check at nbe.edu.in

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New-Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026.

The examination was conducted on August 30 for admission to various postgraduate medical courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on August 30. In addition, 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination conducted on September 5 in Jaipur.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their NEET-PG 2026 result and rank on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in

Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official NBE website

Click on the NEET PG scorecard link.

Enter your application number and date of birth to log in

The NEET PG scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard PDF

Take a printout for future reference.

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In accordance with the minimum qualifying eligibility criteria for admission to MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), Diplomate of National Board (DNB), Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) Direct 6-Year Courses, and PG Medical Diploma Courses, as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin, the cut-off scores for various categories are as follows.

Category Minimum Qualifying/

Eligibility Criteria Cut-Off Scores

(Out of 720) General/EWS 50th percentile 262 General PwBD 45th percentile 244 SC/ST/OBC (Including

PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th percentile 226

The NEET-PG 2026 rank represents the overall merit position of a candidate among all candidates who appeared for the examination. The rank has been determined based on the marks obtained and the applicable tie-breaking criteria mentioned in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin.

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET-PG 2026 scorecards from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026. The scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issuance.

NBEMS will also publish the NEET-PG 2026 answer key on or after October 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and the scores awarded for each question through their individual applicant login.