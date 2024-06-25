NEET PG 2024 exam date to be announced by next week: NBE President

NEET PG 2024 exam date: The National Eligibility and Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination date will be announced by next week, informed National Board of Examinations (NBE) in Medical Sciences president Abhijat Sheth on Tuesday.

While speaking to the media persons after attending a review meeting to access the situation and input received by the government before postponing the examination, Sheth said that NEET PG 2024 exam date to be announced by next week after reviewing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols as soon as possible.

“The integrity of this examination was never in doubt as far as NEET PG is concerned. For the last seven years, we have conducted so far successfully… Because of the recent events, what has happened that there were lots of concerns about all these sorts of examinations from the student communities and in response to that, the government has decided to ensure once more to make sure that the sanctity of the examination the safety and security must be maintained. So they have decided to review the SOPs and protocols as soon as possible. We will declare the next due date in one next week…,” said Abhijat Sheth while speaking to ANI.

It is to be noted here that the Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was slated to be held on June 23. The Ministry postponed the exam after controversy following alleged exam “irregularities” in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.