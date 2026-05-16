NEET paper leak: CBI arrests second mastermind

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New-Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another paper leak mastermind Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune. As per CBI, the accused was the mastermind behind the Biology question paper leak.

Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi after extensive interrogation by the CBI.

According to investigators, she had direct access to Botany and Zoology question papers while working as an expert associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the CBI, Mandhare was involved in preparing Botany and Zoology sections for the NEET UG 2026 examination. At the time of the alleged leak, she was still employed at Pune college.

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So far nine accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune and Ahliyanagar. Out of these, five accused have already been produced before the court and taken into seven days police custody remand for detailed interrogation.

Other two accused who were arrested yesterday have produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking Transit Remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

As per investigators, special coaching sessions were conducted at Mandhare’s Pune residence. During these classes, students were reportedly made to note down important Botany and Zoology questions in notebooks and mark them inside textbooks.

According to officials, many of these questions later matched the actual NEET UG 2026 Biology paper.