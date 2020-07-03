New Delhi : Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will now be held in September this year.

JEE Main 2020 examination will now be held between September 1 to 6, while JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET 2020 exam date has been fixed for September 13, Pokhriyal announced on Friday.