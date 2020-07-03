NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 postponed to September : Union HRD Minister
New Delhi : Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will now be held in September this year.
JEE Main 2020 examination will now be held between September 1 to 6, while JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET 2020 exam date has been fixed for September 13, Pokhriyal announced on Friday.
Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw
