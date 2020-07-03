JEE Main 2000 Exam
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

NEET, JEE Main Exam 2020 postponed to September : Union HRD Minister

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi : Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will now be held in September this year.

JEE Main 2020 examination will now be held between September 1 to 6, while JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27. NEET 2020 exam date has been fixed for September 13, Pokhriyal announced on Friday.

 

 

You might also like
State

Attention bank account holders, ATM card users & others; 5 new rules to be…

Nation

DGCA suspends international flights till July 31 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

State

Hurry! ONGC recruitment begins from today, check details

Nation

PM Modi Visits Ladakh Amid Rising Tension with China

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.