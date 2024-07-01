NEET 2024 re-exam result announced, Here’s direct link to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG re-exam results. The re-examination was conducted on June 23 for 1563 candidates.

Candidates, who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of the NTA at exams.nta.ac.in to check their results.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to begin the counselling process.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the owner of a private school in Gujarat’s Godhra in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET UG examination.

How to check results:

Visit the official NTA NEET website- exams.nta.ac.in or can click here.

Click on ‘Download NEET UG 2024 re-exam Result’.

Log in in the new window and enter your credentials such as your application id, date of birth, and the security pin.

You will see the NEET Scorecard.

Download and save NEET Result PDF for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecard

The following details will be mentioned on the NEET UG 2024 Re-test Result:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Date of birth

Category and sub-category

Marks obtained in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Total marks obtained

Percentile score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

State rank

Nationality

Qualifying status

Cut-off score for different categories

NEET UG 2024 re-test result status

It is worth mentioning here that the students impacted by the grace marks were offered the option to take the retest or keep their original results. 1563 students who took the retest on June 23 have now receive a revised score.