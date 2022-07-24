Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships

By WCE 2
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra. (File Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: India’s Neeraj Chopra secures the second position in World Athletics Championships, has won silver medal.

His fourth throw of 88.13 meters won him the Silver in the men’s Javelin finals.

“We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event” said Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra’s mother on her son winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

It is noteworthy that, Anderson Peters, a Grenadian javelin thrower, became the world champion with his highest score of 90.54 m and secured gold.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his win in the World Athletics Championships.  “Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003.
Congratulations Neeraj Chopra,” the Minister wrote on his personal twitter handle.
You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate rises in Bhubaneswar

Nation

Inside Droupadi Murmu’s world: Passionate teacher, disciplinarian, vegetarian

Business

Gold rate in India hikes for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Nation

WBSSC Scam: ED arrests Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.