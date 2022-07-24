Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver At World Athletics Championships

Bhubaneswar: India’s Neeraj Chopra secures the second position in World Athletics Championships, has won silver medal.

His fourth throw of 88.13 meters won him the Silver in the men’s Javelin finals.

“We are very happy that his hard work has paid off. We were certain that he would win a medal at this event” said Saroj Devi, Neeraj Chopra’s mother on her son winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championships.

It is noteworthy that, Anderson Peters, a Grenadian javelin thrower, became the world champion with his highest score of 90.54 m and secured gold.