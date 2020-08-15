Need integrated infrastructure to fulfill the Atmanirbhar Bharat dream: PM Modi

New Delhi: In order to fulfill the Atmanirbhar Bharat dream, we need an integrated infrastructure, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

“It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” the Prime Minister said.

He also stressed on the “vocal for local” campaign and said that for how long the raw material from our country will be used by others to deliver us the finished products.

“This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety,” said Modi.

Here are some of the major points which the Prime Minister said

There are more than 1300 islands in our country. Keeping in mind their geographical location and their significance in the development of the nation, work to begin new projects in some of these islands is underway.

In the next 1000 days, Lakshadweep will also be connected to submarine optical fiber cable.

From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner.

Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I’m happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in ‘extended neighbourhood’.

We have set up committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take appropriate decision after the committee submits its report.

Whenever women received opportunity, they made India proud & strengthened it. Today, nation is determined to provide equal opportunities of self-employment & employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter plane.

Only 5 dozen village panchayats were connected with optical fibre before 2014. In the last 5 years, 1.5 Lakh village panchayats have been connected with optical fibre. In the coming 1000 days, every village of the nation will be connected with optical fibre.

An important priority of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created.

Last year, there was a record 18% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to our country. The world has shown confidence in India as we have worked on our policies, democracy and strengthening of the foundation of our economy.

Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India.’