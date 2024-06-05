NDA leaders support BJP, approve PM Modi’s name as their leader

New-Delhi: All the members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their alliance leader, sources said.

This development came after alliance partners held a meeting in Delhi at Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and JDU leaders Lallan Singh and Sanjay Jha, were among those present at the meeting.

In the NDA party meeting in Delhi, both these leaders Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have announced their support to the NDA.

Ahead of attending the NDA partners’ meeting in Delhi, Chandrababu Naidu had said, “We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting. In the course of time, if there is anything we will report to you.”

Narendra Modi is set to form a government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.