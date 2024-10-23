NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, yet another accused arrested

Kaithal (Haryana): In a recent development in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, yet another accused has been arrested on Wednesday, said reports.

According to reports, another accused who has been arrested has been identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar. He is said to be around 29 years-old and is a resident of Nathwan Patti, Kaithal, Haryana.

Till now, 11 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case, informed the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the state’s law and order situation following the murder of Baba Siddique, stating that the government is committed to ensuring public safety and will ensure that the accused responsible for such crimes will be held accountable and will not be left unpunished.

Shinde confirmed that Mumbai police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case and reiterated that the safety of Maharashtra’s citizens is a top priority for the government. Speaking to ANI, Shinde said on Sunday, “Yesterday’s incident of Baba Siddique’s murder is unfortunate and sad.

Mumbai Police has arrested two people, one is from UP and the other from Haryana. The third accused is absconding. He will be arrested soon. They will not be spared no matter who they are be it the Bishnoi gang or any underworld gang. Strict action will be taken. Those who are receiving threats, their safety is the state government’s responsibility and it will fulfil its responsibility.”

The last rites of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique were performed with full state honours in Mumbai at Bada Qabrastan with state honours on Sunday. He was murdered in Mumbai on Saturday. NCP leaders including, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar were present at the Bada Qabrastan during the last rites of Baba Siddique.