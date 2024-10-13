NCP leader Baba Siddique cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

By Subadh Nayak
Baba Siddique cremated with full state honours
Baba Siddique Photo: X

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was cremated with full state honours at Bada Qabrastan today.

Party leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar along with hundreds of party workers and family members took part in last rites of Baba Siddique who was shot dead outside his office in Nirmal Nagar yesterday.

Meanwhile, another accused, 28-year-old Pravin Lonkar, in the murder has been arrested from Pune, said Mumbai police adding that he is the brother of Shubham Lonkar. Lonkaris is one of the conspirators who, along with Shubham Lonkar, enlisted Dharmaraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the plot.

