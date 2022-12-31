NCP issues 2022 report card of Centre’s ‘unfulfilled promises’

Mumbai: As the curtains fall on 2022, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday produced a report card of ‘unfulfilled promises’ made by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said that with just a few hours left for ringing in the New Year, “its time that the nation revisits the promises made by the BJP government” and how it failed to fulfil them, including the promise of a $5 trillion economy, which still remains elusive.

The country’s GDP stands at 6.5 per cent against the promised 10 per cent for 2022, farmers’ income has not doubled, nor 100 per cent irrigation targets has been achieved as assured by the PM, Tapase said.

“What about the promise of ‘houses for all in 2022’? What about eradication of malnutrition, 24×7 electricity, 100 per cent broadband connectivity for all village panchayats, digital literacy for all and other claims,” asked Tapase.

While the BJP government has written off bank loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore of the big borrowers or scamsters, this benefit was not extended to the poor farmers and small traders, while SME schemes for non-collateral credit remains only on paper as banks refuse to entertain them, he said.

Tapase said that while the rupee is collapsing and stretching beyond Rs 82 against the US dollar, the Central government borrowings under the BJP rule of the past eight years have touched Rs 80 lakh crore.

“In 2022 alone, nearly 200,000 Indians have renounced their citizenship and migrated to other countries. Does the BJP government have a roadmap for development, repayment of debts and other required policies or we can only expect fresh ‘jumlas’ in 2023,” Tapase asked.

The NCP leader said the yearend should serve as a reminder to the people as to how the Mod government has miserably failed to perform on all fronts and remains only concerned with ‘event management’ at public expense.

(IANS)