New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has postponed the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. This was informed by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday in a Twitter post.

The Minister informed that the NCHM JEE 2020 was scheduled to be held on June 22. However, it has been postponed till further notice.

Decision to postpone the exam was taken based on the request of the candidates.

“Announcement: In view of the current situation and requests received from many candidates, i have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. The new dates will be announced in due course of time,” tweeted Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.