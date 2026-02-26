NCERT withdraws Class 8 Social Science textbook over inappropriate content on judiciary, issues apology

Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an apology and withdrawn the distribution of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook after “inappropriate textual material and error of judgement” were found in a chapter on the judiciary.

In a press statement, NCERT said that the Social Science textbook, “Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II” for Class 8, was released on February 24, 2026. However, upon receiving the textbook, it was observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement had inadvertently crept into Chapter No 4, entitled “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” (pages 125-142).

The Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) also made a similar observation and directed that the distribution of this book be kept on strict hold until further orders. The same has been complied with, NCERT said.

NCERT clarified that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights.

“The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter,” the statement said.

NCERT reiterated that the objective of the new textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, institutional respect, and informed understanding of democratic participation amongst students.

“There is no intent to question or diminish the authority of any constitutional body. As part of its continuous review process, NCERT remains open to constructive feedback. And hence, the same shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority, as necessary, and would be made available to students of Class 8 accordingly on the commencement of academic session 2026-27,” the statement added.

NCERT once again regretted the error of judgement and apologized while reiterating its resolve to continuously work for institutional sanctity and respect.

The chapter will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities before being made available to students for the 2026-27 academic session.



(Source: ANI)