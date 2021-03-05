Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB ) to file a 50,000 page charge sheet in the drugs case, in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput in Special NDPS Court on Friday.

NCB chief Sameer Wankhede will himself file the chargesheet that is said to be over 50,000-pages in digital format and more than 12,000 pages in hard copy.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others are accused in the case.

A total of 33 people and statement of 200 witnesses have been named in the chargesheet that has been prepared by NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case.

The NCB in September 2020 arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drug related case and was let out on bail a month later.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year, After conducting its preliminary investigation, the Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide.

The family of Sushant, including his father and sisters, had challenged the same and had documented an FIR in a Patna court against his former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, for abetment to suicide and siphoning his assets.

Later, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly shared several chats from Rhea and Showik’s phone with the NCB, which involved mention of drugs. This led to the involvement of the NCB and a drugs angle was being probed.