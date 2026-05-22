NCB Mumbai seizes 702 kg ganja in major drug bust; two arrested

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Gondia: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zone Unit (MZU) has busted a major interstate Ganja trafficking racket and seized 702 kilograms of Ganja from a truck from Gondia, Maharashtra, an official statement released on Friday said.

Acting on specific intelligence, NCB officials intercepted a Maharashtra-registered truck on May 21 and arrested Prakash MD and Padamlal NM.

“During a thorough search, the contraband was found cleverly concealed in 100 packets mixed with legitimate grocery items, including detergent, toothpaste, and hair dye,” it added.

During the investigation, it came to light that the consignment was destined for multiple Maharashtra-based drug syndicates based in Nagpur, Gondia, Pune & Mumbai, it added.

“The arrested persons have been regularly transporting a bulk quantity of Ganja sourced from Odisha to Maharashtra,” it read out.

It was noted that these syndicates collaborated for the careful transportation of a single bulk consignment rather than on an individual basis.

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The consignment was to be further distributed and sold in retail to end customers and local peddlers in multiple cities of Maharashtra and Goa, it added.

Further investigation on this angle is underway.

The preventive steps initiated by NCB have resulted in successful drug busts in the past two months. In another operation on April 11, 210 kgs of ganja were seized, and four key associates were arrested. The modus operandi was similar, with the consignment sourced from Odisha to Maharashtra concealed among metal sheets.

This operation underscores NCB’s sustained efforts in dismantling organised drug syndicates and targeting habitual offenders who continue to fuel the narcotics ecosystem. The Bureau remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard public health and uphold the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat by 2047.

(ANI)

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