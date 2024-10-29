NCB busts Meth lab in New Delhi, Tihar Jail warden involved

New Delhi: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) operations unit in a joint operation with Special Cell, Delhi Police has busted a clandestine Meth lab.

According to reports, the Meth (Methamphetamine) manufacturing lab in Kasana Industrial Area of district Gautam Budh Nagar was busted on October 25, 2024 and found about 95 kg of Methamphetamine in solid and liquid forms.

During preliminary enquiry, it has come out that a Delhi-based businessman, who was found inside the factory at the time of the raid along with a Tihar Jail warden was instrumental in establishing the illegal factory.

Further sources in NCB said that the said Tihar Jail warden helped in procuring chemicals required for manufacturing Methamphetamine from various sources and importing the machinery. A total of four persons have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau Gyaneshwar Singh, the DDG (Operations) of NCB said.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard a detailed investigation is underway in this matter.

