NCB arrests another foreign national on cruise ship drug case, number rises to 20

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested another foreign national from Goregaon, in connection with the Cruise drug case. An intermediate quantity of drugs has been seized from him.

According to the agency, he is the key person of their investigation.

The arrested accused is identified as a Nigerian national and goes by the name Okaro Ouzama.

Yesterday, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted him with an intermediate quantity of Cocaine. This counts as NCB’s 20th arrest in the case.

An NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2, and claimed to have recovered drugs. So far, a total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case including Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

On Friday, Aryan’s bail plea was rejected by a Magistrate court in Mumbai. Later that day he was reportedly sent to the Arthur Road prison along with seven other accused.

Following the event, SRK’s driver was also summoned by the NCB for questioning in the drug bust case. His statement was then recorded at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s office on Saturday. In his statement he has accepted to have dropped Aryan for the event.

As per the reports, a drug peddler has also been arrested from Santacruz, who was trying to sell contraband to one of the arrested accused. The peddler’s link was found during the interrogation of the accused, said an NCB official.