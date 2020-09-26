kshitij arrested
NCB arrested Dharma Productions’ Employee Kshitij in Bollywood drug case!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: In a big development, NCB on Saturday arrested Dharma Productions-associated Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the Bollywood drug case on Saturday.

As per reports, the Dharma associate was named by an alleged drug peddler Ankush Arneja, as well as actor Rakul Preet Singh in their confessions to NCB. He was picked up following raids at his Versova residence where drugs were seized.

Meanwhile Karan Johar has distanced himself and Dharma Productions from Kshitij. He has claimed that he was not a full time employee of Dharma Production. “Kshitij Ravi Prasad joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on contract basis for a project which eventually didn’t materialise,” Karan Johar reportedly said.

(With inputs from Republic World)

