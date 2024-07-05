NBEMS announces date for NEET PG 2024 exam, check details

By Subadh Nayak
NEET PG 2024 to be held on August 11

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today announced the date for NEET PG exam 2024. The exam was earlier slated to take place on June 23 will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.

In a notification, the board said, “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 22.06.2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 has been rescheduled. The NEET-PG shall now be conducted on 11th August 2024 in two shifts. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall continue to be 15th August 2024.”

Earlier, the NBEMS cancelled the entrance exam on the night of June 22 due to some concerns by the authorities.

