Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana CM on October 17

By Sudeshna Panda
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislature Party, to take oath as Haryana CM for the second time on October 17.

After being chosen as leader of Haryana BJP Legislative party, Nayab Singh Saini said, “The people of Haryana have placed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further added, “formed the BJP government for the third time and the people have resolved to carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India developed by 2047.”

Also Read: Nayab Singh Saini oath-taking ceremony as Haryana CM to be held on October 17
