Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM: WATCH

By Sudeshna Panda
Haryana CM
Pic Credits: ANI

Panchkula (Haryana): Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Haryana CM for the second consecutive time, in Panchkula, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other CMs, Deputy CMs, Union Ministers and other NDA leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that, BJP MLAs Arvind Kumar Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Singh Gangwa and Krishan Bedi take oath as cabinet ministers in the Haryana government.

WATCH:

