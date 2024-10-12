Nayab Singh Saini oath-taking ceremony as Haryana CM to be held on October 17

By Abhilasha
Nayab Singh Saini oath-taking ceremony
Credit: X/@NayabSainiBJP

New-Delhi: BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini is likely to take oath as Haryana Chief Minister for a second term on October 17, according to sources.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday at Panchkula’s Parade Ground, Sector 5 at 10:00 am.

Senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, are expected to attend the event.

BJP led a historic third consecutive victory in the Haryana Assembly elections.

(This is a developing story)

