Naxal Killed In Encounter In Dantewada Of Chhattisgarh
Dantewada: A naxal has been killed in an exchange of fire at Mustalnar in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place at 7.30 am on Friday.
Acting on a reliable information about the rebels gathering in large numbers in a forest, the anti-Naxal police squad conducted a search operation.
According to reports, a 20-year-old naxal has been encountered. His body has been recovered, informed Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.
The police has seized 2 country-made weapons, 2 kg IED, wires, 4 pithoos & other incriminating materials from the spot, added SP Pallav.
A search is still underway in the area.