Naxal Killed In Encounter In Dantewada Of Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A naxal has been killed in an exchange of fire at Mustalnar in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The encounter took place at 7.30 am on Friday.

Acting on a reliable information about the rebels gathering in large numbers in a forest, the anti-Naxal police squad conducted a search operation.

According to reports, a 20-year-old naxal has been encountered. His body has been recovered, informed Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav.

The police has seized 2 country-made weapons, 2 kg IED, wires, 4 pithoos & other incriminating materials from the spot, added SP Pallav.

A search is still underway in the area.